Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Shaheed Lieutenant Hassan Ashraf

Web Desk
1:28 PM | February 18, 2025
National

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf to offer his condolences to the grieving family. The Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss and honored the bravery of the fallen officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi paid a heartfelt tribute to Shaheed Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf, who made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously fighting against Khawarij terrorists in defense of the nation. He acknowledged the officer's dedication and valor, emphasizing that Ashraf’s sacrifice was a shining example of patriotism and courage.

The Interior Minister assured the family of the government's unwavering support and recognition of their hero’s contribution to the security and sovereignty of Pakistan.

