Over 400 human smugglers arrested, NA told

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday informed the National Assembly that a total of 416 human smugglers had been ar-rested, including 17 proclaimed offenders involved in the Greece boat incident of 2023 and six of the most wanted human smugglers listed in the Red Book.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, the minister explained that the crackdown result-ed in the seizure of properties worth Rs. 661.63 million, recoveries amounting to Rs.10.455 million, and the freezing of bank accounts totalling Rs. 73.51 million.

Furthermore, he said that 34 FIA officials involved in the human trafficking have been dismissed and their appeals were rejected, adding, the investigations in that regard are completed in few days to fix these facilitators.

He said that Human Trafficking Cell has been activated to control the human smuggling. He said that several gangs were involved in this crime and they are being tracked by the relevant institutions. The special prosecutors were hired from the market so that these smugglers could not get bail from courts.

To a question, he replied that under new legislations non bailable offense has also been made under which life imprisonment will be given to these criminals.

He highlighted that the Gujranwala Division is currently experiencing the highest rate of human traf-ficking incidents in the country, noting that several accidents have occurred as a result of such activi-ties.

The Minister further informed the lawmakers that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held multiple meetings to address this serious issue, and legislative measures are underway to combat human traf-ficking more effectively.

Expressing the government’s firm stance, he assured that no leniency would be shown in tackling hu-man trafficking. He also stressed the need for raising public awareness from the government, opposi-tion and at public level on the issue.

In addition, he stated that 35 Mutual Legal Assistance requests had been initiated to obtain vital evi-dence from relevant foreign jurisdictions against wanted human smugglers/absconders. Moreover, 26 Red Notices have been issued by the NCB INTERPOL at FIA Headquarters in Islamabad to bring the ab-sconding human smugglers back to Pakistan for legal action.

The minister also mentioned that the FIA had proposed amendments to strengthen the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018, the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, and the Emigration Ordinance 1979, with a particular focus on increasing penalties for trafficking-related offenses.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman came down hard on the incum-bent government criticizing the economic and law and order situation in the country.

The JUI-F chief, on a point of order, said that the government departments are not properly playing its part. “The government departments are being disbanded and people are being rendered jobless,” he said, mentioning that national security policy is being made behind the closed doors.

He said that there is no writ of the government in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This government has yet to normalize the situation. Even after, passing one year, the situation has not been normalized,” he said adding that it is the main responsibility of the Speaker national assembly to normalize the atmosphere in the house [National Assembly]. He feared that the chaos would fur-ther prevail in case of ignoring the current situation.

He said ordinary people have neither jobs nor protection of life and property. Political matters of Paki-stan should be handed over to politicians, he added.

He also questioned the logic behind IMF delegation’s meetings with the chief justice of Pakistan and representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The house, amid stiff resistance from opposition benches, passed the Prevention of Trafficking in Per-sons Amendment Bill, 2025, The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Amendment Bill, 2025 and the Emigration Amendment Bill, 2025.

Other two bills that were passed by the house included ‘The Civil Courts Amendment Bill, 2024’ and ‘Pakistan Coast Guards Amendment Bill, 2024’.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, introducing the bills, said the sentences and fines have been in-creased to rid the country of the menace of human trafficking.

The house saw a thin presence from both sides of the aisle. The PTI’s lawmakers, adopting previous practice, created rumpus during the legislative business.