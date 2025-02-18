Pakistan breaks diplomatic isolation, economy set to take off: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed has declared that Pakistan has overcome its diplomatic isolation through active engagement, positioning its economy for a significant boost under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

“We are no longer isolated,” Dar said during a two-hour interaction with the Pakistani community at the Pakistan Consulate in New York. He highlighted Pakistan’s growing international ties, citing two major recent events—the SCO Summit and the Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities—and visits by several world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dar also pointed to Pakistan’s recent election to the UN Security Council with an overwhelming majority of 182 votes for a two-year term (2025-26) as a testament to the country’s strengthened global standing.

Economic progress and stability

Discussing the economy, the foreign minister outlined the government's achievements, including reducing inflation from 40% to 2.4% in January 2025, a declining policy rate, increased remittances, and rising exports. He stressed that continued economic stability required unity among all political parties, prioritizing Pakistan’s interests above all else.

Urging Pakistani-Americans to invest in their homeland, Dar encouraged them to engage with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which serves as a “single window” for fast-tracking investments and government cooperation. He also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, emphasizing ongoing efforts to harness the country’s vast natural resources.

Security challenges and counterterrorism efforts

On national security, Dar acknowledged the resurgence of terrorism, blaming previous policies that allowed 30,000 to 40,000 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters to re-enter the country. He asserted that without eliminating terrorism, Pakistan could not fully realize its economic and developmental goals, reaffirming the government's commitment to restoring peace.

Commitment to overseas Pakistanis

During the event, which was attended by key Pakistani diplomats, Dar addressed concerns raised by the diaspora and promised to enhance services for overseas Pakistanis. He also noted that following the European Union’s clearance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Paris, he expects PIA to resume its service to New York soon.

Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh, speaking earlier, acknowledged the significant contributions of Pakistani-Americans, particularly in New York, which hosts the largest Pakistani community in the U.S. He encouraged them to uphold their identity while continuing to support Pakistan’s progress.