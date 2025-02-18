Pakistan dominate 7th Asian Taekwondo Open with 5 gold, 6 silver, 10 bronze medals

LAHORE - Pakistan’s taekwondo contingent delivered another stellar performance at the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, adding 5 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals to their tally on the fourth day of the competition.

In the female –55kg, Najiam Wania secured gold, while Zahid Zainab claimed silver. Maqsood Hamna and Gul Umama settled for bronze. In the male -63kg: Abdullah Syed clinched gold, with Rahman Fawad earning silver, while Ejaz Muhammad Hadi and Ahmed Rana Tanveer took bronze. In the male +73kg: Raza Mahar Muhammad Ahmad emerged victorious with gold, followed by Aslam Zain with silver and Khan Umair with bronze.

In the female -63kg: Butt Maiza Imtiaz dominated the category to win gold, while Hussain Abdar took silver. Sharipova Bibishota (Tajikistan) and Alam Myrish secured bronze. In the female +63kg: Naseer Mamoona clinched gold, while Munaf Bareera bagged silver. Rashid Eman and Zulfiqar Warisha rounded off the podium with bronze.With these victories, Pakistan’s total medal count now stands at 21, showcasing the remarkable skill and determination of its athletes.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) CEO Omar Saeed and President Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed lauded the team’s outstanding achievements, emphasizing their hard work and dedication.”Seeing our athletes rise to the occasion and earn these medals fills us with immense pride. Their perseverance has truly paid off, and we look forward to building on this success in future competitions,” they said.