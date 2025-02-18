Pakistan Shaheens thump Bangladesh in Champions Trophy warm-up match

DUBAI - Usama Mir’s four-wicket haul, followed by a combined batting effort powered Pakistan Shaheens to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the fourth warm-up match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the ICC Academy on Monday. Batting first, Bangladesh’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 202 in 38.2 overs despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s grit. The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 44, followed by Soumya Sarkar (35) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (30). Usama was the standout bowler for the Shaheens, picking up four wickets for just 43 runs, followed by right-arm pacer Musa Khan, who bagged two wickets. In response, the Shaheens comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and secured their second victory in the Champions Trophy warm-up matches.