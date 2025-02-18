Pakistan to launch first moon rover in 2028 with China

Pakistan is set to launch its first moon rover in 2028 as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced on Tuesday.

The development follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan and China, allowing Pakistan’s lunar rover to participate in the Chang’E 8 mission, which will focus on robotic exploration of the Moon’s south pole.

To involve the public in this historic milestone, SUPARCO has launched a nationwide competition to name the rover, with a prize of Rs100,000 for the winner.

Designed by Pakistani scientists, the rover will carry advanced scientific payloads, including a collaborative instrument developed with Chinese and European researchers.

Pakistan has previously collaborated with China on lunar missions, launching its first lunar satellite aboard the Chang’e-6 probe in 2022. That mission successfully returned samples from the Moon’s far side, marking a significant achievement in space exploration.

The partnership between Pakistan and China in space exploration underscores their expanding cooperation in science and technology.