Parents express concern over children’s mobile phone use

ISLAMABAD - Excessive mobile phone use among children has become a growing concern for parents, educators, and health experts. With the widespread availability of smartphones and tablets, children are spending increasing amounts of time glued to their screens, raising alarms about its impact on their physical and mental health. Many parents report that their children are spending hours each day playing games, watching videos, and chatting on their devices. This excessive screen time is leading to issues such as sleep deprivation, eye strain, and a decrease in attention span. A mother of 10-year-old Sabrena expressed her concern, stating, “Since my child started using a smartphone, their behavior has significantly changed. They are constantly glued to the screen, which is affecting their mood, grades, and overall health.” She also noted that her child cannot seem to put the phone down, even during meals or family time. Health experts warn that excessive use of mobile phones can lead to long-term consequences, including an increased risk of obesity, decreased physical activity, and impaired cognitive development.

Pediatrician Saira Jabeen emphasized the need for a balanced mix of physical activity, social interaction, and mental stimulation for proper development. Jabeen advises limiting screen time to 1-2 hours daily and encouraging outdoor games and sports to promote physical activity. She also recommends monitoring children’s mobile use, setting boundaries, and encouraging social interaction to help develop communication skills and emotional intelligence.