Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials reported that a shallow westerly wave was affecting the upper regions of the country, moving northeast, while a fresh westerly system was expected to reach Balochistan by Tuesday evening or night. Cold and dry weather is anticipated across most districts of Punjab, with colder, partly cloudy conditions likely in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas.

Murree recorded Punjab’s lowest temperature at 0.0°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 11.2°C and a maximum of 27.5°C.

Staff Reporter

