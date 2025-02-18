During the 9th century AD, Vikings from Scandinavia launched raids along the coasts of Western Europe, extending their influence and seeking wealth through plunder. One notable event during this period was the Siege of Paris in 845 AD, where Viking forces successfully attacked and besieged the capital of the Carolingian Empire. The Viking raids and the Siege of Paris were significant as they not only caused widespread fear and devastation but also spurred political and military responses, ultimately shaping the political landscape of Europe during the Middle Ages.