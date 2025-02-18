PCP Sports Gala ends with exciting cricket final

Peshawar - The Sports Gala organized by the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) concluded on Monday with an exciting cricket tournament final. The College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPMR) team secured victory by eight wickets against Attendants XI, claiming the tournament trophy. Held at the Hayatabad Phase-V ground, the event featured 18 teams, with two matches played daily.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive of Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, attended the final match as a special guest and congratulated the winning team and players. He emphasized that although the Paraplegic Centre is primarily a medical institution, providing sports opportunities for staff, patients, and caregivers is essential, as they are engaged in round-the-clock care for disabled individuals.

Speaking about the significance of attendants’ participation, Dr Ilyas highlighted that most patients at the centre are young individuals who, after various accidents, undergo prolonged treatments and become confined to wheelchairs. Their caregivers, often young family members, remain by their side at all times, making recreational and physical activities equally important for them.

Dr Ilyas announced that the Sports Gala would be held annually, with continuous improvements and additional facilities. He expressed satisfaction with the active participation of female athletes, emphasizing that women often lack access to sports facilities and opportunities at home. He added that such events not only contribute to their physical well-being but also enhance their creative potential.

The Sports Gala also featured competitions in tug-of-war, table tennis, Ludo, carrom, volleyball, basketball, and archery, all of which concluded successfully. The closing ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from players, spectators, and organizers, reflecting the event’s resounding success. The formal closing ceremony of the Sports Gala will soon be held at the premises of the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar.