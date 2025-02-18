PHA ensures judicious water use amid drought emergency

RAWALPINDI - Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, has stated that the authority is ensuring the judicious use of water amid the ongoing drought emergency in the garrison city.

In a press note, DG Ranjha highlighted that due to scarce rainfall in the Rawalpindi division, a drought-like situation has developed, reducing water resources. He emphasized that PHA is implementing various mechanisms to manage water scarcity for plantation in green belts and parks.

He noted that water sprinklers are being used to irrigate plants, with strict monitoring to ensure efficient water usage. PHA remains committed to maintaining greenery in Rawalpindi’s parks and green belts while taking viable measures to cope with the drought situation.

The PHA chief also mentioned that rainwater conservation measures have been introduced and urged the public to monitor their water usage for plants and green areas to help conserve water. It is worth mentioning that on Saturday, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared a drought emergency in the city following a Pakistan Meteorological Department alert warning of minimal rainfall in February and March. With no rain in over three months and limited water resources, WASA is facing significant challenges in water provision. The agency has launched a water conservation campaign, instructing service stations to install water recycling systems by February 28 and urging public cooperation to prevent water wastage.