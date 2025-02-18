Tuesday, February 18, 2025
PM inaugurates Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange in Islamabad

Web Desk
5:19 PM | February 18, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, in Islamabad's F-8 sector to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in the Federal Capital today (Tuesday), he commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Capital Development Authority team, the Islamabad administration and the contractors for the swift completion of the interchange within eighty-four days.

The Prime Minister said future beautification plan and development projects for the federal capital will be undertaken in consultation with the Interior Minister.

He expressed appreciation for the project, noting that it has been completed at a lower than the initially anticipated cost.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the interchange is a major three-level infrastructure project, which provides connections to key areas such as the Blue Area, government departments, the Red Zone, and the PIMS hospital.

He said the project will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

The Minister said a plantation drive will also be launched in Islamabad, particularly at the Margalla Hills, to make the federal capital greener.

