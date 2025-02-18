PM Shehbaz terms elimination of terrorism as govt’s mission

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the complete elimination of terrorism is the mission of his government, as Pakistan’s development and prosperity are linked to it.

Speaking at a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad today, he commended the sacrifices being rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. He said their sacrifices will always be remembered.

Talking about the economic situation in the country, the Prime Minister quoted his discussion with a delegation of the World Bank and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, who commended Pakistan's macroeconomic stability and positive economic indicators as a result of the reform agenda of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that fifty-five percent of the business community has shown their confidence in the enabling business environment in a recently conducted Gallup Survey.

He further directed the Ministry of Commerce and other related divisions to make all-out efforts in taking the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye to five billion dollars in light of the resolve expressed during the recently concluded visit of Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the Turkish President has always supported Pakistan. He said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also consistent in raising his voice for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.