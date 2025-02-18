PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets Punjab Assembly members

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with members of the Punjab Assembly from various districts, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur divisions.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism about the country’s economic turnaround, stating, "Allah is making things easier, and an economic turnaround is becoming visible." He also highlighted the positive impact of the reduction in the policy rate, which has boosted confidence in the business community. "After challenging economic conditions, inflation has decreased, and further reduction is expected to bring more relief to the public," Nawaz Sharif added.

He praised the ongoing construction projects, saying, "Alhamdulillah, construction work has resumed." He also acknowledged the international recognition of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts by global financial institutions. Nawaz Sharif further emphasized that the opposition has only brought hatred, insults, and disrespect to the political arena.

In his address, Nawaz Sharif reminded the members of his party’s remarkable record in political, defense, and developmental sectors. He stated, "If the continuity of development had not been disrupted, the country would have been far ahead regionally and globally, and the public would not have had to suffer."

Assembly members expressed their appreciation, saying, "When everyone else had lost hope, Nawaz Sharif always gave the country and the nation new hope." They also praised Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for setting an example of patriotism by putting the state above politics.

The members acknowledged the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, calling her performance an exemplary model in Pakistan and the region. They highlighted the ongoing development across Punjab, with notable progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, and the environment. "Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s popularity among women and youth is rising, and her extraordinary efforts in agricultural development are highly commendable," said the members.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude towards the meeting members, emphasizing the responsibility of earning the trust of the leadership, party, and the people of Punjab. "It is not easy to live up to the standards of public service set by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif," she added.

The meeting also included discussions on public welfare projects and future political strategies. Senior party leaders, including Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, were present during the session.

The members of the Punjab Assembly present at the meeting included Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chandar, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jaga, Sahibzada M. Ghazeen Abbasi, Malik Khalid Mahmood Warn, Mian Mohammad Shoaib Owaisi, Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmad, Mohammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Aun Hamid Dogar, Subtain Raza Bukhari, and Nawab Khan Gopang, among others.