PML-N supremo lambasts PTI leadership for economic mismanagement, political instability

LAHORE/VEHARI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday expressed regret over what he termed the derailment of a developing country due to divisive and toxic politics of the past. “Rudeness, bad manners, malice, and revenge were introduced into politics,” he remarked in a veiled reference to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while addressing Punjab Assembly members.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo met with Assembly members from Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Bahawalnagar districts to discuss public welfare projects and political matters.

Indirectly criticizing the PTI, the PML-N supremo stated that economic mismanagement and political instability had severely damaged the country in the past. “The economy was wrecked, democratic values were trampled, and governance was compromised,” he said.

However, he asserted that Pakistan had now stepped back from the brink of default due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. “Sustainable economic growth will only be possible through the continuity of policies,” he added.

Sharif further blamed the previous government for corruption, inflation, and economic mismanagement, calling them the hallmarks of the past regime. “We had freed ourselves from the clutches of the IMF. Our goal remains the same: to develop the country, uplift the people, and shield them from inflation. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the promises made by the PML-N are now being fulfilled,” he asserted. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she had taken up the mission of public service as a challenge. “I profoundly thank the leadership and the party for entrusting me with this responsibility.” Punjab Assembly members lauded CM Maryam’s groundbreaking Green Pakistan Project in Cholistan, calling it a revolutionary step towards environmental sustainability and economic progress. Speaking on the occasion, they praised the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, describing them as symbols of unwavering commitment and service to Pakistan.

The lawmakers highlighted the visible signs of development spearheaded by the Sharif brothers across Pakistan, crediting PM Shahbaz Sharif’s signature Shahbaz Speed for the country’s economic stabilization. They commended his efforts in securing the restoration of the IMF program, which, they said, played a crucial role in steering Pakistan away from the brink of default.

Mian Saqib Khurshid, a member of the Provincial Assembly from Vehari, met with Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to discuss the establishment of a medical college and the construction of the Bahauddin Zakariya University building in Vehari. He emphasized the need for immediate funding for these projects, highlighting the long-standing issues faced by the people of Vehari. Saqib Khurshid stressed that the establishment of a medical college in Vehari is crucial, and the construction of the Zakariya University building is also essential. He noted that the incomplete building has caused significant problems for the students of the Zakariya University Vehari campus. Additionally, Saqib requested that the auction of municipal shops in Vehari be stopped immediately.

In response, CM Maryam agreed to form a committee led by Rana Sanaullah to resolve the issue through consultation. Nawaz Sharif also gave special instructions to Maryam to address the issues and demands raised by Saqib Khurshid.