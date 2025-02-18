Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Police arrest three for impersonating law enforcers

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Dhamial police have arrested three men for impersonating law enforcers while carrying a wireless Motorola set, a police uniform, and a pistol.  

According to a police spokesperson, officers from Dhamial Police Station were conducting routine checks at Biscuit Factory Chowk when they noticed three men behaving suspiciously after disembarking from a public transport van. Upon being stopped and asked for identification, one of them, later identified as Malik Nafees Ahmed, claimed to be a sub-inspector with the Federal Investigation Agency, while his companions, Kashif Ali and Abdul Shakoor, were introduced as his assistants.  

Upon searching them, police recovered a Motorola wireless set from Malik Nafees, a Punjab police uniform shirt with an assistant sub-inspector rank from Abdul Shakoor, and a 30-bore pistol with two live bullets from Kashif Ali. The three men were arrested, and a case was registered against them under Section 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code (impersonating a public servant) and Section 171 (fraudulently wearing official attire or carrying official tokens).   In a separate case, Cantt police arrested a three-member car-lifting gang and recovered six stolen vehicles worth Rs15 million.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets Punjab Assembly members

The arrested suspects, identified as Syed Rahim, Mohsin, and Musharraf, confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi. The recovered vehicles include a Honda City, a Suzuki Bolan van, and four Suzuki Mehran cars.

OUR STAFF REPORT

