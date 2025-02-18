Police arrest three for impersonating law enforcers

Rawalpindi - Dhamial police have arrested three men for impersonating law enforcers while carrying a wireless Motorola set, a police uniform, and a pistol.

According to a police spokesperson, officers from Dhamial Police Station were conducting routine checks at Biscuit Factory Chowk when they noticed three men behaving suspiciously after disembarking from a public transport van. Upon being stopped and asked for identification, one of them, later identified as Malik Nafees Ahmed, claimed to be a sub-inspector with the Federal Investigation Agency, while his companions, Kashif Ali and Abdul Shakoor, were introduced as his assistants.

Upon searching them, police recovered a Motorola wireless set from Malik Nafees, a Punjab police uniform shirt with an assistant sub-inspector rank from Abdul Shakoor, and a 30-bore pistol with two live bullets from Kashif Ali. The three men were arrested, and a case was registered against them under Section 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code (impersonating a public servant) and Section 171 (fraudulently wearing official attire or carrying official tokens). In a separate case, Cantt police arrested a three-member car-lifting gang and recovered six stolen vehicles worth Rs15 million.

The arrested suspects, identified as Syed Rahim, Mohsin, and Musharraf, confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi. The recovered vehicles include a Honda City, a Suzuki Bolan van, and four Suzuki Mehran cars.