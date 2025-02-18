Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Police recruitment process underway in Vehari

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  In Vehari district the endurance/test running phase of the police recruitment process was overseen by Chairman Recruitment Board Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin DIG Welfare Punjab, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, and SSP Patrolling Salim Khan Niazi. A total of 1,406 male and female candidates participated in the running test, with 872 passing and 534 failing. Candidates with roll numbers 1501 to 2708, as well as those absent on Monday, will be able to take the test on February 18. The entire process was recorded using drone cameras, DSLR cameras, CCTV cameras, and surveillance vans. Foolproof arrangements were made for the security of the candidates, and their verification was done through biometric machines. Arrangements were also made for sweet water and medical facilities.DPO Mansoor Aman stated that all stages of the recruitment process are being completed based 100% on merit. Candidates should trust their abilities and hard work.

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

