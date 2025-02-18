Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Terrorists killed, policeman injured in Kohat grenade attack

Web Desk
3:44 PM | February 18, 2025
National

A policeman was injured when terrorists hurled a hand grenade at a police van in Kohat’s Shadipur area, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Security forces retaliated, killing one militant and arresting several others.

Police recovered weapons and a hand grenade from the attackers, while a search operation has been launched in the area. The police van sustained damage in the attack.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, eliminating 15 terrorists.

In Dera Ismail Khan’s Hathala area, troops engaged terrorists at their hideout, killing nine, including high-value targets Farman alias Saqib, Amanullah alias Toori, Saeed alias Liaqat, and Bilal. The slain militants were involved in various criminal activities and were on law enforcement’s most-wanted list.

In another operation in North Waziristan’s Miranshah, security forces neutralized six more terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, Lt. Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf (21, from Lahore) led his troops valiantly but embraced martyrdom along with three soldiers.

