Political, legal circles reject show cause notice to PPP DG Khan president

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The issuance of a show cause notice to Behram Khan Buzdar Advocate, the District President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Dera Ghazi Khan, has been widely rejected by political, legal, and social circles. High Court Advocate and Senior Vice President PPP Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Kamil Haider, strongly criticized the notice, stating that issuing it on the pretext of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Jr.’s visit was an unwise, politically motivated, undemocratic, and contrary act against the traditions of Baloch hospitality.

Kumail further emphasized that PPP in Dera Ghazi Khan was already facing challenges, and Behram Khan Buzdar, along with his team, had revived the party’s presence in the city. The growing enthusiasm among PPP workers is a result of his hard work and leadership. Removing him from the district presidency would not harm Behram Khan but would significantly weaken the party itself.

Recently, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Jr., grandson of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and son of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, paid a private visit to Dera Ghazi Khan. His visit was non-political in nature, during which he visited the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar and met lawyers and other citizens in a personal capacity. In adherence to Baloch traditions, District President Behram Khan Buzdar welcomed him, with no political discussion taking place. However, ignoring these facts, Divisional President PPP Mir Asif Khan Dasti issued a show cause notice to Behram Khan, citing a violation of party discipline, and demanded a written response within 15 days. This action has sparked strong criticism from the political, social, and legal community. Former PPP D.G.Khan President Shibli Shabkhiz Ghori deemed the notice inappropriate, reiterating that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Jr.’s visit was not against the party’s interests but was a private trip. Extending hospitality to a guest is a core part of Baloch traditions. Social leader Asad ullah Khan Daudi also expressed his disapproval, stating, “We are Baloch, and it is in our culture to respect our guests.” He further emphasized that the love and admiration for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto among PPP workers remain deeply ingrained in their hearts.

Expressing strong opposition to the notice, High Court Advocate and former Secretary of the Dera Ghazi Khan Bar, Muhammad Ali Chanar, acknowledged Behram Khan’s remarkable political services as District President. He asserted that PPP workers across the district trust his leadership and competence, and therefore, the party leadership must immediately withdraw the notice and avoid politicizing hospitality.

High Court Advocates Muhammad Ali Patafi and Syed Talib Ali Naqvi also strongly condemned the decision and called for its revocation.

The issuance of this show cause notice has triggered significant debate within PPP ranks, with growing demands for the party leadership to reconsider and withdraw the decision in the larger interest of party unity and continuity in Dera Ghazi Khan.