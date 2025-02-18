Pre-budget debate ends in PA with no concrete proposals for budget

LAHORE - The pre-budget debate in the Punjab Assembly concluded on Monday with little to show in terms of constructive suggestions for the upcoming Punjab budget. Most of the debate was marked by partisan exchanges and the raising of irrelevant issues, far removed from the public’s pressing concerns. Despite the debate being on the assembly’s agenda for multiple days, only a handful of members engaged in the discussions. Furthermore, those who did participate failed to present any concrete proposals or recommendations to shape the forthcoming budget. The Assembly session once again commenced amid opposition’s protests with members chanting anti-government slogans in front of the speaker’s dais. The session also saw a ruling party member Amjad Javid criticizing the government’s ongoing anti-encroachment operation, claiming that poor people’s homes and shops were being demolished. In his closing speech on the pre-budget discussion, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman expressed disappointment over the lack of participation from assembly members dismissing concerns that budget proposals were ignored. “It is unfortunate that members did not show interest in the pre-budget discussion. The perception that proposals are not included in the budget is incorrect,” he stated. He emphasized that the budget was designed for the entire province and not just a specific constituency. Despite economic challenges and global financial pressures, the government was committed to presenting a balanced budget. “We aim to promote investment and introduce a business-friendly tax structure,” he added. Providing insights into revenue collection, Shuja-ur-Rehman revealed that the province had already achieved over 50 percent of its Rs. 1,000 billion target by January 30. He also noted that 45 percent of the development budget had been utilized with expectations of improved spending in the future. He outlined several key initiatives, including programs in education, health, and agriculture. The Honhar Scholarship Program continues to provide merit-based scholarships, while the E-Bike Scheme has been allocated Rs. 2.48 billion. Additionally, Rs. 2.87 billion has been designated for the Mobile Clinic Program, and Rs. 1 billion for the Dhee Rani Program aimed at women’s welfare. The minister also highlighted progress under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme, stating that Rs. 15 billion had been spent, benefiting 12,000 individuals with easy loans. Moreover, Rs. 1.4 billion was allocated for the Minority Card, and Rs. 2 billion for the Himmat Card, which supports differently-abled persons. Addressing electricity subsidies, he announced that Rs. 47 billion had been provided to relieve citizens from rising energy costs. Shuja-ur-Rehman reaffirmed the government’s commitment to launching impactful projects in the 2025-26 budget. Plans include expanding vocational education training for youth and ensuring better access to heart surgery programs for the public. “Our focus remains on sustainable development, economic stability, and social welfare,” he concluded. Earlier, taking part in the debate, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Ahmad Khan Bhachar launched a scathing attack on the provincial government accusing it of economic mismanagement, rising inflation, poor governance, and political suppression.

The session saw heated exchanges as Bhachar criticized the government’s failure to address pressing issues, particularly law and order, soaring food prices, and misuse of public funds. Bhachar highlighted the steep increase in prices of essential commodities questioning the government’s ability to manage the economy. The opposition leader blamed the government for not procuring wheat which, according to him, led to a loss of Rs. 799 billion for farmers. He warned that reduced wheat cultivation by 30 percent could result in flour mills shutting down. The opposition leader condemned the alleged extravagant spending of public funds on non-essential projects. He alleged that Rs. 1.5 billion was spent on the Horse and Cattle Show. He said a Rs. 200 billion supplementary grant was approved overnight. Rs. 550 million was allocated for minority welfare, while the advertising budget exceeded this amount. Only Rs. 8.5 billion out of Rs. 42 billion in the health sector was utilized. The Sehat Card portal remains dysfunctional, while only Rs. 2 billion out of Rs. 10 billion was spent on environmental protection. During the session, four new bills were introduced, while lawmakers voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, particularly in Faisalabad. Also, four new bills were introduced in the house. They included Punjab Khaal Panchayat Repeal Bill 2025, Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority Bill 2025, Notaries Amendment Bill 2025, Provincial Motor Vehicles Bill 2025. These bills were referred to their respective standing committees for review within the next two months. The session was adjourned indefinitely on completion of the day’s agenda.