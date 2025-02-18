President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2025 kicks off at Jinnah Polo Fields

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup – National Open Polo Championship 2025 is set to commence on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) at Jinnah Polo Fields. As one of Pakistan’s premier high-goal polo events, the tournament will feature five teams, including top Pakistani players, 10 foreign players, and two international umpires. According to Club Secretary Maj (R) Ali Taimoor, the participating teams include FG Polo, DS Polo, HN Polo, BN/Newage, and Olympia/AZB Polo. The opening day will see FG Polo face BN/Newage at 2:00 PM, followed by DS Polo clashing with HN Polo at 3:30 PM. The tournament will run for two weeks, with each team competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams will advance to the final on Friday, February 28, at 3:00 PM. Maj Ali Taimoor expressed gratitude to Fatima Group for sponsoring this prestigious high-goal event, which promises thrilling action and top-tier polo competition.  

Staff Reporter

