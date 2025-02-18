Pride of KP Award conferred upon vlogger from SW

Peshawar - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Metrix Pakistan, has conferred the prestigious Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award upon Jamshed Burki, a trailblazing photographer and vlogger from South Waziristan.

The award was presented by Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, in a ceremony held in Peshawar.

Jamshed Burki, a passionate content creator from Kanigram, Tehsil Ladha, has been on a mission to reshape the global narrative surrounding Waziristan. While the region has long been associated with conflict and instability, Burki has dedicated himself to highlighting its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality through his photography and videography.

A graduate of COMSATS Abbottabad, Burki initially faced misconceptions about his homeland from peers who viewed Waziristan solely through the lens of security challenges. Determined to change this perception, he turned to digital storytelling, showcasing the region’s tourism potential, lush green valleys, and vibrant traditions. His travel documentaries, often filmed under challenging conditions, have gained widespread recognition both locally and internationally.

Burki’s viral video on Peerghar—the highest mountain in South Waziristan—brought unprecedented attention to the region’s beauty, attracting adventurers and tourists. His work has not only earned him a loyal following but has also contributed to a shift in the way people perceive Waziristan.

Despite limited resources, Burki’s dedication to promoting tourism has been unwavering. Starting with just a mobile phone, he gradually upgraded his equipment, earning recognition from global brands like Sony, which gifted him a camera and invited him to train other aspiring vloggers.

Beyond documenting landscapes, Burki has also worked to dispel stereotypes about the local people.

He emphasizes that while carrying weapons is part of tribal culture, it does not define the region’s identity. Instead, he highlights the unparalleled hospitality of the Pashtun people, a sentiment echoed by female biker Alia Tahir, who recently toured Waziristan and praised the locals for their warmth and generosity.

Burki’s impact is evident in the rising number of visitors to Waziristan. Where once only a handful of travellers ventured, thousands now make the journey, inspired by his videos and reassured by his message of peace and security. He envisions a future where tourism serves as a major economic driver for the region, benefiting local communities and contributing to Pakistan’s economy.

As he receives the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award, Burki remains committed to his mission: to show the world the real Waziristan—one of scenic beauty, cultural richness, and boundless potential.