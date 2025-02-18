Proteas beat Pakistan Shaheens in Champions Trophy warm-up

LAHORE - A collective batting effort powered South Africa to a three-wicket victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the third warm-up match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 323-run target, the Proteas successfully overhauled the total, reaching 325/7 with six balls to spare. Rassie van der Dussen (62), Ryan Rickelton (57), Tony de Zorzi (55), and Aiden Markram (54) all struck crucial half-centuries, providing stability to the chase. In the latter stages, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder played a decisive 42-run cameo off 30 balls, smashing three fours and as many sixes to steer South Africa home. For Pakistan Shaheens, Niaz Khan and Mehran Mumtaz claimed two wickets each, but their efforts fell short of stopping South Africa’s batting charge.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens posted 322/8 in their 50 overs, despite a disciplined bowling effort led by Wiaan Mulder, who picked up 3/27. The hosts got off to a steady start, with Huraira and Hassan Nawaz adding 50 runs for the opening wicket. However, Hassan Nawaz (24) fell to Mulder, bringing Imam-ul-Haq to the crease.

Imam and Huraira then dominated the Proteas attack, forging a 163-run partnership to place Pakistan Shaheens in a commanding position. Huraira smashed 110 off 114 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six, before Marco Jansen dismissed him. Imam, looking set for a century, was run out agonizingly on 98 off 94 balls, courtesy of Rassie van der Dussen. His knock included six boundaries and a six. Mulder’s 3/27 was the standout bowling performance for South Africa.