PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 341 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 341.76 points, a negative change of 0.30 percent, closing at 111,743.53 points as compared to 112,085.30 points on the last trading day. A total of 511,194,686 shares were traded during the day as compared to 457,049,928 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.635 billion against Rs23.215 billion on the last trading day. As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 130 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 70 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 184,433,032 shares at Rs12.17 per share, Power Cement with 38,642,821 shares at Rs10.76 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 33,028,658 shares at Rs1.47 per share. Service Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs48.94 per share, closing at Rs1,400.00, whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs43.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,243.00.