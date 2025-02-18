PU marks World Education Day

LAHORE - The Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce International Office organized a seminar to celebrate ‘International World Education Day’ and ‘International Environmental Education Day’ here on Monday. On this occasion, Director International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Deputy Director Hafiz Fawad Ali, Assistant Professor Dr Sarfraz Khalil, Assistant Professor Dr Tayyaba Yousaf, faculty members and students were present. International speakers including Prof Dr Cepiku Denita from the University of Rome, Italy, discussed the role of education in fostering global change. Lumondt Kritzinger from the UK focused on the significance of climate education in addressing global challenges. Marianthi Sykiotou from Greece emphasized the need for sustainable practices in everyday life. Climate activist Mirna Acras Abed Moraes from Brazil shared her experiences in advocating for climate change awareness, while Head of Excellence and Contracting Supply Chain at Fatima Group Fouzia Abid highlighted the connection between education and sustainable development in the corporate world. Ms Yvonne Odhiamb from United People Global delivered a thought-provoking message on the importance of global collaboration to tackle the environmental issues of today. Dr Sadia said that the event brought together a diverse group of experts, academics, and students fostering discussions on the critical intersection of education and environmental awareness. Meanwhile, the PU Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025. According to details, now the last date of submission of admission forms for said exams with single fee is 3-3-2025. This schedule is also open for those candidates who appeared in Associate Degree in Arts/Science and Commerce Part-I, II supplementary examinations 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.