Rangers arrest two kidnappers, recover body of kidnapped

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Sindh Police arrested two alleged kidnappers during a raid in Gulshan-e-Noor, Surjani Town area and recovered a body of abducted. According to a news release on Monday, the forces conducted the raid on an intelligence based information. The Rangers had received the information that the accused had kidnap Sehar Fatima from the Gulberg area and were demanding Rs10 million ransom for her release. Acting upon the information, the Rangers and AVCC conducted a raid and arrested the involved accused. The arrested during initial interrogation revealed that they had kidnapped Sehar Fatima on February 15 and kept her in a rented house in Surjani area. The accused sent a video to her father to demand ransom. Later, they killed the kidnapped woman over non-payment of ransom. Upon, their indication, body of the deceased was recovered from a house in Hassan Brohi Goth of Surjani area. Body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem. The FIR of the incident was registered within Yousuf Plaza police station of district Central. Arrested have been handed over to AVCC for further legal proceedings.