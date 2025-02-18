Senate passes bill making rape victim’s DNA test mandatory

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Monday passed the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, increasing the monthly salary of the senators from Rs 180,000 to over half a million rupees.

The bill empowered the Finance Committee of the House to increase the salaries of the members of the upper house. The Finance Committee of the National Assembly has already notified a 300 percent increase in the monthly salaries of MNAs.

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) opposed the bill with getting an ‘impractical’ advice from Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar that those senators not willing to get the raise should inform the Secretariat in writing.

The private member bill, moved by Senator Danesh Kumar, was earlier adopted by the Senate last month and transmitted to the National Assembly, which also passed it with minor amendments recently. The bill was in line with the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who earlier had approved a major raise for parliamentarians. Endorsing the remarks of the law minister, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan while presiding over the session said they would consider it if those members not willing to accept the raise informed the Secretariat in black and white. Practically, it is not possible for the lawmakers to deny a monthly raise after the parliament passed a bill to increase their emolument package.

The mover, Senator Kumar, claimed to have proof of PTI members’ signatures, showing their consent over the increase. According to the text of the bill, an amendment has been proposed in section 14B of the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974, according to which, after the word ‘Secretariat’ the expression ‘and Finance Committee of the Senate’ shall be inserted and the words ‘in proportion to the increase in the emoluments of the civil servants’ shall be omitted.

It may be noted here that the chairman and deputy chairman Senate, leader of the house and leader of opposition will not be benefiting from this legislation, as their status is of a federal minister and their salaries and privileges are linked with the Federal Cabinet’s decision. The house passed the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill that seeks to amend the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act of 2021. The house passed the bill moved by PTI Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand after Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar did not oppose it.

The mover informed the house that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had unanimously approved the draft.

The law makes DNA testing mandatory in rape cases and binds every police officer to get the rape victim tested through the laboratories recognized by the federal or the provincial government concerned. It would be compulsory for the investigation officer to collect DNA samples within 72 hours of the occurrence of the crime, for the purpose of investigation, it reads.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that Sindh Assembly had already passed a law in 2017, by inserting new sections in Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, for compulsory DNA testing of rape victims. The law helped the Sindh police in arresting offenders involved in committing rape against women and children, it said and added, “It is an exemplary law, which should be implemented throughout Pakistan.”