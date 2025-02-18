Shakira cancels Peru concert after being admitted to hospital

LIMA - Colombian pop superstar Shakira has cancelled a show in Lima, Peru, after being admitted to hospital with an abdominal issue. Posting to Instagram on Sunday night, the singer said she had been taken to the emergency room and was advised to cancel the concert. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” she said. “I am very sad to not be able to take to the stage. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” Shakira said, adding that she hoped to be discharged soon. “My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you,” she added. In a previous post, Shakira had thanked her Peruvian fans for a warm welcome to the country alongside a series of photos showing the singer greeting crowds of well wishers. The singer recently embarked on a world tour and is set to play shows in various Latin American countries before embarking on a US leg of the tour starting May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour is named “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” or “Women Don’t Cry Anymore.” Shakira is considered one of the most popular Latin American recording artists of the early 21st century. However, she’s faced some controversy in recent years. In November 2023, Shakira settled her tax evasion suit with the Spanish authorities. The Grammy-winning singer admitted the charges against her and agreed to pay the amount owed in full and an additional fine, according to a statement released by the Barcelona prosecutor’s office at the time.

She paid a total of €17.5 million ($19 million), an amount composed of the taxes she owed plus interest, as well as a fine of €7.3 million ($8 million), the statement said.