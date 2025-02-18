SHC grants physical remand of Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted the physical remand of accused Armaghan, who was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of young Mustafa Amir, suspending the earlier verdict of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The court directed police to present Armaghan before the ATC immediately, intensifying the legal pursuit of justice in a case that has sent shockwaves across Karachi.

Court Proceedings and Mother’s Plea

During the hearing, the court inquired about the custody of the accused, while the additional prosecutor general read out the First Information Report (FIR) detailing the horrifying sequence of events that began with Mustafa’s kidnapping on January 6. His mother, Wajeeha Amir, recalled the chilling ransom demand of Rs20 million, which prompted authorities to shift the investigation to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

The SHC further questioned the prosecution regarding the role of law enforcement, with officials confirming that Inspector Amir from the CIA was leading the case. The government’s lawyer detailed a raid on Armaghan’s Defence residence on February 8, where the accused allegedly opened fire on police officers before being apprehended.

Accused's Claims and Investigation Findings

Armaghan’s legal team attempted to argue that he had been subjected to police torture, leading to the ATC’s initial reluctance in granting remand. However, upon the court’s inspection, no visible marks of abuse were found, though the accused claimed he was tortured on his lower body. After reviewing the evidence, the SHC approved the physical remand, clearing the way for further investigation.

Unraveling the Gruesome Crime

What initially appeared to be a kidnapping case soon took a darker turn. Police sources revealed that Armaghan, along with his accomplice Sheraz, allegedly lured Mustafa to his home under false pretenses on January 6. Once inside, Mustafa was mercilessly beaten with an iron rod for three hours before being stuffed into a car trunk.

Sheraz, who was earlier apprehended, reportedly confessed that Armaghan had been motivated by personal revenge, though investigators are also probing the involvement of a woman in the crime. Mustafa’s mother, who tirelessly pushed for an investigation, faced immense difficulties in getting police to register the case.

As the search intensified, a breakthrough came when police traced Mustafa’s remains to Hub, Balochistan. Investigators discovered that Armaghan had driven to an isolated location before setting Mustafa’s body and the vehicle ablaze. His charred remains were found over a month later, confirming the worst fears of his grieving family.

DNA Evidence and Forensic Breakthroughs

CIA DIG Muqaddas Haider, in a press conference, revealed that forensic evidence played a critical role in solving the case. A DNA test confirmed that blood stains found at Armaghan’s Defence residence matched Mustafa’s, further cementing the prosecution’s case. Bullet holes and blood traces at the crime scene suggested a violent struggle.

Additionally, Armaghan was found to be operating a call center from his residence, raising suspicions about his potential involvement in fraudulent activities. Authorities are now investigating whether his business was linked to the crime in any way.

Path to Justice

The remand approval marks a crucial step toward justice for Mustafa Amir’s family. As the legal proceedings continue, authorities remain under pressure to ensure a thorough and transparent trial. Mustafa’s murder has not only ignited outrage but also raised serious questions about security and law enforcement responses to such heinous crimes.

With new revelations emerging, the case against Armaghan appears to be tightening. As Karachi mourns the loss of a promising young man, all eyes remain on the justice system to deliver a verdict that holds the perpetrators fully accountable.