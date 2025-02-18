Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

South Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review

South Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review
NEWS WIRE
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Headlines

SEOUL  -  South Korean authorities said Monday that DeepSeek would not be available from local app stores pending a review of the Chinese AI startup’s handling of user data. DeepSeek’s R1 chatbot stunned investors and industry insiders with its ability to match the functions of its Western competitors at a fraction of the cost. But a number of countries have questioned DeepSeek’s storage of user data, which the firm says is collected in “secure servers located in the People’s Republic of China”. On Monday, Choi Jang-hyuk, vice chairperson of Seoul’s Personal Information Protection Commission, told a press conference that DeepSeek had been removed from local app stores while authorities “thoroughly examine” its personal data processing practices “to ensure compliance” with local laws.  In a press release, the data protection agency said DeepSeek had “acknowledged that considerations for domestic privacy laws were somewhat lacking”. The agency assessed that bringing the app into line with local privacy laws “would inevitably take a significant amount of time”, it added. “To prevent further concerns from spreading, the commission recommended that DeepSeek temporarily suspend its service while making the necessary improvements,” it said, adding that DeepSeek “accepted” that proposal. The app was removed from local app stores on Saturday at 6:00 pm (0900 GMT). And DeepSeek was unavailable on the South Korean version of Apple’s app store on Monday.

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 341 points

But it was still available to users who had already downloaded the app. Seoul’s data protection agency said it “strongly advised” them to “use the service with caution until the final results are announced”. That included, it said, “refraining from entering personal information into the DeepSeek input field”. This month, a slew of South Korean government ministries and police said they blocked access to DeepSeek on their computers. Italy has also launched an investigation into DeepSeek’s R1 model and blocked it from processing Italian users’ data. Australia has banned DeepSeek from all government devices on the advice of security agencies. US lawmakers have also proposed a bill to ban DeepSeek from being used on government devices over concerns about user data security. In response to the bans, the Chinese government has said it opposes the “politicisation of economic, trade and technological issues”.It also insists it “has never and will never require enterprises or individuals to illegally collect or store data”.

Gold price dips by Rs1,700 per tola

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025