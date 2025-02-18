Strong winds and rain expected across Punjab from Wednesday

The Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds and widespread rain across Punjab from Wednesday to Friday due to the arrival of westerly winds in the upper regions of the country.

According to a department spokesperson, rain and snowfall are expected in Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas, while most districts of Punjab will likely experience showers.

The spokesperson warned that strong winds could disrupt daily activities and advised citizens to take necessary precautions. Authorities have been alerted to potential challenges, particularly in areas prone to landslides and urban flooding.

The weather system is expected to bring relief from the ongoing dry conditions, improving air quality across major cities.