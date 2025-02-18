Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Strong winds and rain expected across Punjab from Wednesday

Strong winds and rain expected across Punjab from Wednesday
Web Desk
9:44 AM | February 18, 2025
National

The Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds and widespread rain across Punjab from Wednesday to Friday due to the arrival of westerly winds in the upper regions of the country.

According to a department spokesperson, rain and snowfall are expected in Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas, while most districts of Punjab will likely experience showers.

The spokesperson warned that strong winds could disrupt daily activities and advised citizens to take necessary precautions. Authorities have been alerted to potential challenges, particularly in areas prone to landslides and urban flooding.

The weather system is expected to bring relief from the ongoing dry conditions, improving air quality across major cities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025