Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

LAHORE - A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq to review the Suthra Punjab Programme tehsil-wise. Work done so far in four districts of Lahore division came under consideration. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and concerned contractors participated in the meeting. CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Babar Sahib Din briefed the provincial minister about the performance in 12 tehsils, while contractors of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur informed about targets and challenges.Addressing the meeting, Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said a phase review of all waste management companies was being conducted. “The people’s full trust in the Suthra Punjab Programme is an honour for us”, he observed.

The provincial minister took notice of non-fulfillment of targets in some areas of Nankana Sahib and directed to reach all rural areas within a week. “Equal sanitation facilities should be provided

in cities and villages”, he vowed. He said that action should be taken on complaints within the stipulated time and pictorial evidence should be sent to control room.