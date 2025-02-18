Wapda face KP in U-20 Men’s Volleyball final

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the Allied Bank U-20 Men’s Volleyball Championship. The day was filled with high-intensity matches, showcasing the emerging volleyball talent in Pakistan. In the first semifinal, WAPDA dominated Army, securing a 3-1 victory with set scores of 25-17, 25-11, 23-25, and 25-14. The match was attended by Mr. Imdad Ullah Memon, President of WAPDA Sports Board, as the chief guest, who commended both teams for their competitive spirit and skillful display. The second semi-final saw KP edge past Punjab in another thrilling 3-1 encounter, with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, and 25-18. KP displayed remarkable resilience, bouncing back from Punjab’s second-set win to seal their place in the final against WAPDA. Sohail Khawar Mir, President of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, attended as the Chief Guest, praising the teams’ performances and competitive spirit.