Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Wapda face KP in U-20 Men’s Volleyball final

Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Wapda will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the Allied Bank U-20 Men’s Volleyball Championship. The day was filled with high-intensity matches, showcasing the emerging volleyball talent in Pakistan. In the first semifinal, WAPDA dominated Army, securing a 3-1 victory with set scores of 25-17, 25-11, 23-25, and 25-14. The match was attended by Mr. Imdad Ullah Memon, President of WAPDA Sports Board, as the chief guest, who commended both teams for their competitive spirit and skillful display. The second semi-final saw KP edge past Punjab in another thrilling 3-1 encounter, with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, and 25-18. KP displayed remarkable resilience, bouncing back from Punjab’s second-set win to seal their place in the final against WAPDA. Sohail Khawar Mir, President of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, attended as the Chief Guest, praising the teams’ performances and competitive spirit.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025