Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance

LODHRAN - A woman gave birth to baby in ambulance here at Basti Jhok near Haqran arae on Monday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that upon getting information,the team reached the site.A woman was in severe labour pain and she gave birth to a child while shifting to District Head Quarter (DHQ) hospital.

Emergency Medical Technician showcased their professionalism and successfully facilitated the safe delivery of the baby.Both the mother and the newborn were reported to be in stable condition and were shifted to DHQ hospital after providing first aid.

The family appreciated the professionalism of the Rescue 1122 staff and extended their gratitude to the department.

204 LIVESTOCK ASSETS DISTRIBUTED AMONG BENEFICIARIES

The Punjab government distributed 204 livestock assets among divorced and widowed in the district.

The distribution ceremony was held at the District Sports Complex Lodhran, where Additional Secretary Admin South, Livestock Department, Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, and Additional Director Livestock Lodhran Dr. Allah Bachaya oversaw the event. The draw was held to distribute cattle heifers, buffalo heifers to the beneficiaries, ensuring transparency in the process.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Admin South Farooq Qamar highlighted the government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized women. He said: “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated

a substantial budget of Rs 2 billion for the initiative, which would benefit 11,000 deserving divorced and widowed rural women across South Punjab”. “The project is not just about providing livestock; it’s about creating a sustainable livelihood for these women, allowing them to generate income through milk production and livestock breeding,” he stated.

In addition to the livestock, each beneficiary will receive Rs 5,000 for the first month’s fodder expenses, directly deposited into their Punjab Bank accounts. The initiative aimed to provide financial stability and a dignified source of income for the women, fostering economic growth in rural communities.