RAwALPINDI - Two kiln workers died of suffocation after inhaling poisonous gas caused by a coal hearth in their mud-made room in Girja, informed police sources on Tuesday. The bodies of poor kiln workers were shifted to hospital for autopsy where they were identified as Shaukat and Ikram, they said. According to sources, both kiln workers had set up a coal hearth to keep them warm in chilly weather. However, they went into bed without sprinkling water of burning coals and the room filled with poisonous gas. Both the workers died on the spot, they said. Police visited the scene and collected evidences, sources said. Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police booked a man namely Shehzad Bhatti, linked with land mafia gang 333, on charges of hurling threats towards cops of Rawalpindi police who had handcuffed crime boss/ notions land mafia king Farrukh Khokhar in Majid Satti murder case. Police are carrying raids to arrest the accused.