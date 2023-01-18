Share:

Lahore - The district administration, during its ongoing anti-smog campaign, sealed 25 food outlets in the provincial capital on Tuesday. assistant Commissioners of shalimar, Model Town, raiwind, City and Cantonment took action in their areas against the food points. District Commissioner Muhammad ali said that anti-smog campaign would continue without discrimination. he said that special teams were in the field to take action while all the aCs have been directed to take measures in this regard.