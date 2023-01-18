Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Relations Engineer Amir Muqam has welcomed the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In a statement in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have finally become free from incompetent and corrupt rulers.

He said the PTI-led government could not fulfill its promises with public during its ten-year long tenure in the province.

Engineer Amir Muqam said due to corrupt government, the province is now facing issues of salaries and pensions of employees.