Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested nine anti-social elements including two lady smugglers from different areas. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Attock Khurd police arrested two lady smugglers r/o Peshawar and recovered 2.2 kg chars from their possession. In second attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested Muhammad Arif r/o Burhan and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession. In third attempt, the same police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 55350 bet money from their possession.