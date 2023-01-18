Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Sadiq Public School (SPS) Bahawalpur on Tuesday organised various co-curricular activities including bazm-e-adab, grand assembly, and crosscountry race here. The students of prep, senior, and girls sections presented their creative pieces in bazm-e-adab. The students participated in various genres of Urdu prose and poetry, including Naat, poem, biography, essay, report, and literary criticism. In the grand assembly held at the amphitheater, prizes and certificates were distributed among the students who achieved success in various curricular, cocurricular, and extracurricular activities. Certificates and prizes were given to students who secured positions in the bilingual speech competition, story writing, and Commonwealth essay writing competition. Certificates were given to the position holder students from Matriculation, Intermediate (First Year), O Level, and AS Level exams. As many as 22 students were appointed prefects for the year 2022-23 for different houses. Appreciation certificates were awarded to the teachers who produced 100 percent results in the public examinations. As part of the school’s extra-curricular activities, interhouse cross-country races were organized between Prep and Senior School students. Aamir Khan of Alamgir North House won the first position, Abdul Rehman of Alamgir North got the second position and Muaz Baloch of Alamgir South got the third position. In the housewise positions, Alamgir South got the first position, Alamgir North got the second position and Shahbaz House got the third position. In the race of senior school students, Saqib Abdullah of Anwar Sikandar House won the first position, Yawar Amjad of Mehmood House got the second position and Nasir Khan of Mehmood House got the third position