KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has thanked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad for electing ‘Jiyalas’ candidates in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

While expressing his views after the announcement of LG results by the Election Commission, on Tuesday, he said it had proved after the LG polls that PPP appeared as a single largest party of urban and rural Sindh.

Bilawal said that PPP was the chain of the federation and the success of PPP in the election based on all segments of life, which is considered as a turning point in the country’s politics.

He said that the people had expressed their trust in the performance of Sindh government by electing PPP candidates.

The PPP chairman said that the slogans of Jeay Bhutto had rejected those, who did politics of hatred.

Now, it was the responsibility of the elected Jiyalas to level up to the expectations of the people.