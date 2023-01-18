Share:

CHITRAL - District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Chitral Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday, visited families and provided polio doses to children in addition to supervising security procedures. according to a Chitral police spokeswoman, Nasir Mahmood toured various localities and delivered polio drops to youngsters to make the ongoing polio campaign in Lower Chitral a success and to raise public awareness. On the occasion, District Health Officer Fayaz Ali Rumi and DpO Lower Chitral were also present. he went to numerous locations, evaluated the security arrangements, and expressed his satisfaction. The DpO appreciated the security and polio workers’ zeal and stated that they play a critical part in the success of the polio campaign in Lower Chitral. he praised the energy and courage with which workers performed their tasks in terrible weather and extreme cold. he urged parents to immunise their children against polio to safeguard them from permanent handicaps.