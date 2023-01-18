Share:

SUKKUR - The divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday inspected the performance of Polio teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the Khairpur district. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Channa and health officials were also present on the occasion. Divisional commissioner appealed the parents to vaccinate their children against polio. He directed the Polio teams to vaccinate children up to the age of five years against polio. He said that anti-polio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children from January 16 to 22.