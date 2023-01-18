Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has stressed the need for introducing global warming and climate change in curriculums at school level so as to create awareness regarding problems being faced on the environmental front. He said this is crucial in order to ensure that every citizen of Pakistan is aware of the immense climatic threat the nation is facing and is able to play a role in averting it. The Deputy Chairman Senate was presiding over a capacity-building seminar for members of the Senate on climate change. The seminar was jointly organized by the Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) and World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) at Parliament House, Islamabad. The session aimed to enlighten parliamentarians about the impact of climate change and remedies as well as planning to control its density and safeguard people from its negative effects. The Deputy Chairman Senate said that each and every individual of the society has a crucial role to play and they must be prepared to overcome issues and challenges posed by climate change. He said that youth are a valuable contributor to climate action and they are the agents of change, entrepreneurs and innovators, the Deputy Chairman remarked while addressing the participants of the seminar. The session commenced with a welcome message from Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan that was followed by introductory remarks by Senator Seemee Ezdi, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change. Senator Ezdi stressed the need for accountability of the global north, since the under-developed world currently faces the consequences of its environmental excesses that formulate 92 percent of total world GreenHouse emissions. It was asserted that it was crucial that these countries keep the commitments made on various global forums. Pakistan, she asserted, has dearly faced the consequences of global warming and is in need of global justice. Dr. Imran Khalid, Director Policy and Governance, WWF stressed the need for implementation of policies so that Pakistan could play a role in reducing the immense environmental threat it faces. He said that Pakistan does call for global justice and that the developed world keeps its commitments yet, it is essential that Pakistan is self-reliant and makes decisions to control the damage at our own end. Dr. Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF was of the view that Pakistan must make the crucial shift towards alternate energy resources in order to protect the environment on an urgent basis. He stressed the need for Pakistan to negotiate the latest technology in this context from China that is the world leader in renewable energy resources. He also said that it is crucial that we take the reins of our survival in our hands and ensure that we make and adhere to policies on Hospital waste management, forest degradation and renewable energy. He said that stringent measures must be taken to ensure daylight conservation in order to restore our ailing environment to health. He said that China and the United States contribute 50 percent of the total GreenHouse emissions of the world. Pakistan in comparison contributes just one percent, yet it is important that this is rectified with sound policies to ensure our survival. The seminar was presided over by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi. Members who attended included Senator Asad Ali Junejo, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Professor Dr. Meher Taj Roghani, Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Keshu Bai, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tarin, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Khalida Sikander Mandhero, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi and Senator Syed Sabir Shah.