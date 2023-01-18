Share:

HYDERABAD-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the results of 147 out of 160 Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) by Monday midnight.

According to the official results announced so far, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has secured the largest number of seats of chairman and vice chairman of the UCs.

The PPP is followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in second place. The PPP’s candidates have emerged victorious from 82 UCs including 21 uncontested victories from the UCs. The PPP has won from the UCs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 31, 39, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 105, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 136, 138, 139, 140, 141, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153 and 154.

On the other hand, the PTI’s candidates have secured 39 UCs including UCs 7, 12, 29, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 89, 102, 103, 104, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 122, 132 and 133.

As many as 16 UCs including 24, 25, 30, 42, 43, 64, 65, 66, 75, 79, 87, 106, 123, 134, 135 and 142 have gone in favour of independent candidates for the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) candidates have won from UCs 9 and 40 and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) from UC 124. The elections were not conducted on six UCs namely 5, 17, 35, 118, 119 and 137 for the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen because of the deaths of the candidates.

The HMC consists of nine Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) which include Nerunkot, Mian Sarfaraz, Preetabad, Tando Jam, Tando Fazal, Sachal Sarmast, Shah Latifabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad.

The PPP according to the results announced so far, has secured the highest seats from TMCs Sachal Sarmast, Tando Fazal, Qasimabad and Nerunkot while the TMCs Shah Latifabad and Preetabad have given the largest number of seats to the PTI.