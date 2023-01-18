Share:

The ECP has suspended 271 lawmakers over asset and liability disclosure issues. This figure is quite large and comes after the filing was incomplete by the end of the year. The list also includes prominent political names from the PML-N, PPP, PTI, and MQM-P. This exercise is a regular one where asset details are sought under the Representation of People’s Act and Senate Act.

The deadline was January 15 and it is unfortunate that many parliamentarians do not take the rules of the election process seriously. The situation should not have culminated in suspensions or delays in deadlines for such operations. This number is also higher this year as PTI lawmakers have resigned from the NA. Last year, the figure was 35 MNAs and this time the NA assembly number is 136. Likewise, this disclosure was not a new development as statements have to be submitted by December 31st every year.

It is also unfortunate that these legal requirements are surpassed by individuals who have been in politics for some time. With preparations for the GE underway, it is time for veteran politicians to quit these practices. Accountability and transparency are essential tenets of a good democracy and these developments show the state of affairs. However, this is not an irredeemable situation, and we must work toward bringing the suspension numbers down.

With the election year ongoing, parties tend to rally around accusations of accountability and transparency breaches. The list disclosed by the election watchdog includes prominent senators from both houses of parliament and all main parties. This shows the need for improvement in every sector as these questions are posed against each other quite frequently. Likewise, there can be no excuses for this prerequisite as all prominent legislators possess the human resource and time to fulfill such obligations to their people. Every party’s voting bank and the general citizen retain the right to know their representatives in the parliament and measures as such are essential in this regard.