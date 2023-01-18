Share:

FAISALABAD - A 76-year-old man died of asphyxiation while his wife suffered burns after a fire broke out in their room near Jhumra Road in the early hours Tuesday.

According to the rescue team, an elderly couple, after switching on gas heater in their room, fell asleep. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the room. Consequently, Anwar Masih, 76, died of suffocation while his wife Maryum Bibi, 70, suffered burns.

Rescue team shifted the injured woman to the burn centre, Allied Hospital. In another incident, three sisters fell unconscious due to smoke filled in their room from the stove in the Irrigation Department Colony near State Bank. They included Manahil, 15, Wakeela, 23, and Sidra. Rescue team reached the site and provided them first aid.

YOUTH ENDS LIFE OVER DOMESTIC ISSUES

A youth committed suicide over domestic issues near here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that a 22-yearold Muhammad Usman, resident of Chak No 76-GB, Khanoana Bypass consumed poisonous pills over do mestic issues. He died before rescue teams provided him first aid. The dead body was handed over to heirs.

Separately, a 32-year-old man’s body was spotted floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak No 128-GB Jhal Chowk. Rescue team fished out the body and removed it to the mortuary.

Later, the deceased was identified as Asif son of Gulzar resident of Chak No 240 Morr, Jarranwala. 128,000

WOMEN PROVIDED FINANCIAL AID DURING

2022 As many as 128,000 needy women in the district were provided financial aid of Rs7,000 each quarterly under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) during the year 2022.

BISP Director Muqadas Tanveer Cheema said here Tuesday that currently 150,000 women had been registered with the BISP in addition to 100,000 children, who were getting educational scholarships. He said that each boy student from grade 1 to 5 was being provided Rs500 scholarship quarterly while a girl was being given Rs2,000. Similarly, boys from grade 6 to 10 were being provided Rs2,500 and girl students Rs3,000. Likewise, Rs3,500 were being provided to boys and Rs4,000 to girls studying in intermediate classes.

He said that now Benazir nashonuma and transgender programmes had also been launched under which women would be given Rs2,500 quarterly, along with food supplements for two years.

The transgenders, after updating their CNIC from NADRA, could register themselves with the BISP tehsil offices, he said, adding that the basic objective of BISP was to improve the financial conditions of the people spending lives below the poverty line.

He said that legal action was also being taken against shopkeepers on the complaints of BISP beneficiary women about excessive charging. In this regard, cases had been registered against more than 20 shopkeepers besides suspension of their registration, he added.