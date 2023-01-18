Share:

MARDAN - The majority of the city’s markets and squares are becoming hotspots for unlawful encroachment, while the district administration stands by and does nothing. residents travelling through the districts face numerous challenges as a result of stalls and push-carts set up on the roadside walkways where pedestrians walk. During a tour of the city markets, it was observed that the bulk of the markets and squares were occupied by encroachers, contributing to traffic congestion and nuisance to pedestrians. Bank road, Charsadda road, adda road, Malakand Chowk, pakistan Chowk, shahidanno Bazaar, par hoti, shamsi road, sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar, Dwasaro Chowk, and other city markets and squares have been virtually occupied by the encroachment mafia. The encroachers have established illegal set-ups alongside roads by placing their showcases on footpaths with products for sale, making it difficult for visitors to access the market. “Footpaths are supplied on rent by either owners or shopkeepers,” said rehman, a resident. According to Younas Khan, a client, encroachments are on the rise because encroachers have their backs protected by influential people and government workers in the relevant department. Mohammad Naeem, a customer, said that the encroachers also set up fruit and vegetable stalls on both sides of the road at other markets and squares, causing inconvenience for pedestrians. According to Noor Mohammad, a resident, unlawful parking of three-wheelers at several junctions has also caused problems for the people. Citizens urged that the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner take note of the situation and take strict legal action against lawbreakers because it is also harming the city’s beauty