Dera ISMaIl khaN - The Federal ombudsman has extended its services to merged districts of former tribal agencies and opened its two offices in Kurram and Wana districts to provide speedy relief and justice to the people of these areas. Talking to media persons here at regional office of the ombudsman, Federal ombudsman ejaz ahmad Qureshi said these areas deserve full attention and should not be neglected. He was of the view that four offices in Peshawar, D I khan, Swat and abbottabad were functioning to the fullest capacity in settled areas of khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the coverage to erstwhile tribal areas was the need of the hour. he said that through innovative measures and simple procedures, 164,174 complaints were handled during last year with 49 percent increase, adding, this increase was made without taking any additional budget or employing extra human resources. he said that complaints worth over rs3 billion were addressed by this office during the last year, otherwise these cases would have added burden to the civil courts. The ombudsman also stressed upon the media to play its role in sensitizing the people about this poor man support office so that they could get maximum benefits of the federal ombudsman.