Share:

LAHORE - Four more matches were decided in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament as the winning teams notched up easy victories against their respective rivals here at various venues on Tuesday. All-rounder Shahrukh Ali guided Township Whites to a 43-run win over Prince Club. Township Whites, batting first, posted 164-8 on the board in 20 overs with Shahrukh Ali smashing 33-ball 55 and while Hamza Akbar 37. Asif Ghafoor claimed 3-25. Prince Club were all out for 121 in 19.4 overs. Burhan Riaz (35), Ammar Tariq (16) and Sham ud Din (12) batted well. Shoaib bagged 3-19. Shahrukh Ali was named player of the match. Awais Zafar’s century steered Model Town Greens to a superb 7-wicket success over Golden Star Club. Model Town Greens posted a mammoth total of 200-7 in 20 overs. Awais Zafar hammered unbeaten 111 off 48 balls. Bilal Dar fired 56. M Junaid got 4 wickets and Abrar Ahmad took two. Golden Star could score 193-7 in 20 overs with Abrar Ahmad and Sadaqat hitting 50 each. Irfan Elahi and Ateeq bagged 2 wickets each. Shinning Club routed Model Town Whites by 52 runs. Shinning Club scored 152-5 in 20 overs. Ulfat Rasool cracked unbeaten 56 while Rao Khayyam struck 34. M Ikhlaq captured 3 scalps. Zahid ul Hassan (4- 12) helped Shinning restrict Model Town Whites to 100-9 in 20 overs. Rao Khayam bagged 2-22. Farhan Khan slammed 29 and M Ikhlaq 13. Ali Garh Club recorded 7-wicket win over Apollo Club. Batting first, Apollo Club scored 114-7 in 20 overs. Usaid Amin scored 34 while Ali Shafi and Shahid Bhutta grabbed two wickets each. Ali Garh chased the target losing 3 wickets in 13.1 overs. M Faizan hit 37 and Zeeshan Ashraf 28. Nisar Ahmad, M Rameez and Umair Butt got one wicket each.