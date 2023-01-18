Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that book reading is necessary for the person who want to achieve some position in society.

He was addressing at the book launching ceremony organised by the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) for a book “22 Log” written by Controller News Radio Pakistan Lahore Sajjad Parvez at Governor House, here on Tuesday.

The governor said that there is a need to promote the culture of book reading in the society, asserting that due to social media, the trend of reading books among the youth has decreased. He said that book reading should be encouraged to promote the culture of tolerance in the society.

He said that the book “22 Log” is not only a book but the essence of the academic, intellectual, artistic and research life of 22 people. He maintained that this book includes detailed interviews of those personalities who have a prominent position in the field of art, education, research, journalism, literature and history.